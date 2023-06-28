The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cancelled its flight ban on Venezuela, according to the Air Navigation Services Directorate of the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), quoted by the outlet La Tabla. To date, neither the FAA or the INAC have issued official statements on the subject.

In May 2019, the US government imposed a unilateral restriction on commercial flights to and from Venezuela connecting with the United States. The ban was issued as part of the US’s failed attempt to oust the socialist government of President Nicolás Maduro. Ironically, those affected the most by the decision were wealthy Venezuelans who found their air connection with the US severed.

“The INAC office received a communication identified as ‘NOTAM of cancellation A0008/23’ dated June 2, 2023 issued by the aforementioned agency, where the prohibition of flight operations on Venezuelan territory and airspace below 26,000 feet is reversed,” stated the Venezuelan news outlet La Tabla this Tuesday, June 27.

According to La Tabla, the measure nullifies the order revoking permission to airlines and commercial operators of the North American nation, “as well as to all those aircraft registered in the United States, except foreign air operators.”

A formal confirmation by US and Venezuelan air traffic authorities has not been issued yet, nor has any notification been posted on the INAC website or social media accounts.

The Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) is a system that communicates alerts to pilots to inform them of conditions that could affect the safety of their flights and is independent of the air traffic control systems.

The most recent NOTAM item was issued three weeks ago, raising eyebrows among aeronautical experts. Normally, NOTAMs appear more frequently.



LATAM authorized to travel between Bogotá and Caracas

Venezuela’s INAC authorized LATAM Colombia to fly the Bogotá–Caracas route. According to Official Gazette Number 42.655, published on June 21, the INAC granted a five-year permit to Sociedad Mercantil Aerovías de Integración Regional S.A. (LATAM Colombia) to travel between the Colombian and Venezuelan capitals.

The airline will provide scheduled passenger, cargo, and mail services between the two countries. The starting date of the flights is unknown. According to the reservation system, there will be one daily flight, using Airbus A320 aircraft, with a capacity for 174 passengers. Prices for Caracas–Bogotá flights range from US$204 to US$560 for round-trip tickets.

