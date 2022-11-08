This Tuesday, November 8, the midterm elections will be held in the United States. Their importance lies in the fact that whoever wins will control the Congress and the Senate and define the US political playing field.
Behind the veneer of a “democratic” process in which voters lean towards two major parties that compete for political power in the country, there are other hidden financial powers that have their own agenda and affect the electoral contest.
These elections, in particular, have been the most costly. According to the research group OpenSecrets, federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018.
A review of the 10 largest donors to the election campaigns, whose invested capital totaled $540 million, as reported by The Hill:
George Soros
Total donations: $128.5 million
Affiliation: Democratic
Richard Uihlein
Total donations: $80.7 million
Affiliation: Republican
Kenneth Griffin
Total donations: $68.6 million
Affiliation: Republican
Jeff Yass
Total donations: $47.3 million
Affiliation: Republican
Timothy Mellon
Total donations: $40 million
Affiliation: Republican
Sam Bankman Fried
Total donations: $39.8 million
Affiliation: Democratic
Fred Eychaner
Total donations: $35.8 million
Affiliation: Democratic
Stephen Schwarzman
Total donations: $35.5 million
Affiliation: Republican
Peter Thiel
Total donations: $32.6 million
Affiliation: Republican
Larry Ellison
Total donations: $31 million
Affiliation: Republican
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/KW/SL
Misión Verdad
Misión Verdad is a Venezuelan investigative journalism website with a socialist perspective in defense of the Bolivarian Revolution
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-link
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-linkNovember 5, 2022
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-link
-
Misión Verdad#molongui-disabled-linkOctober 26, 2022
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)