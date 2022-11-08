This Tuesday, November 8, the midterm elections will be held in the United States. Their importance lies in the fact that whoever wins will control the Congress and the Senate and define the US political playing field.

Behind the veneer of a “democratic” process in which voters lean towards two major parties that compete for political power in the country, there are other hidden financial powers that have their own agenda and affect the electoral contest.

These elections, in particular, have been the most costly. According to the research group OpenSecrets, federal election spending increased by nearly $2 billion compared to 2018.

A review of the 10 largest donors to the election campaigns, whose invested capital totaled $540 million, as reported by The Hill:

George Soros

Total donations: $128.5 million

Affiliation: Democratic

Richard Uihlein

Total donations: $80.7 million

Affiliation: Republican

Kenneth Griffin

Total donations: $68.6 million

Affiliation: Republican

Jeff Yass

Total donations: $47.3 million

Affiliation: Republican

Timothy Mellon

Total donations: $40 million

Affiliation: Republican

Sam Bankman Fried

Total donations: $39.8 million

Affiliation: Democratic

Fred Eychaner

Total donations: $35.8 million

Affiliation: Democratic

Stephen Schwarzman

Total donations: $35.5 million

Affiliation: Republican

Peter Thiel

Total donations: $32.6 million

Affiliation: Republican

Larry Ellison

Total donations: $31 million

Affiliation: Republican

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

