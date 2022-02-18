Russia Plans to Participate in Venezuelan Railway Project (+Kamaz)

According to Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichiov, Russia is examining the possibility of participating in a project to renew a railway line in Venezuela.

“The Ministries of Transport of the two countries held talks on the possible participation of RZD (Russian Railways) in the reconstruction project of the Puerto Cabello-La Encrucijada railway line in Venezuela,” he said in a meeting between the Russian Vice Prime Minister Yuri Borísov and the Venezuelan Vice President of Economy, Tareck El Aissami.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela and Russia Reinforce Military Ties

The Puerto Cabello – La Encrucijada (Cagua) section of Venezuela’s railway system is part of a multi-modal transportation network of freight and passengers trains. With the first stage of renovation, the mentioned section is intended to connect the main port of the country (Puerto Cabello) to the industrial, agricultural and food hubs of Valencia and Maracay.

Ilyichiov added that the Russian body is waiting for a report on the feasibility of the project from Venezuelan authorities, as well as information on the amount of investment needed for the project.

The parties are also discussing the possibility of Kamaz, a Russian truck manufacturer, initiating operations in the South American country, Ilyichiov added.

Featured image: Train in the Caracas-Cua section of Venezuela’s railway system. File photo.

(Mundo Sputnik) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KW

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.