February 28, 2024
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Governor of Sonora state Alfonso Durazo, and leaders of the Yaqui indigenous people inaugurate the Yaqui Aqueduct that will supply potable water to the indigenous communities, February 25, 2024. Photo: El Universal.

