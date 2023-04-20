In its tenth term, the recently constituted Cuban National Assembly of People’s Power has ratified Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez in his continuation as president of the Republic of Cuba.

Díaz-Canel was re-elected this Wednesday, April 19, with 459 votes comprising 97.66% favorable validations of the absolute majority, as reported by the president of the National Electoral Council, Alina Balseiro Gutiérrez.

President Díaz-Canel further proposed retaining deputy Manuel Marrero Cruz in the post of prime minister. According to the president, Marrero’s administration dealt with the great challenges happening since his appointment, confronting COVID-19 and the tightening of the illegal US blockade.

It was to be noted, Díaz-Canel said, that Marrero’s work style is marked by interaction with the people and direct attention to social policies, as well as direct work in the neighborhoods.

The deputies approved the proposal and later validated it by an absolute majority.

The Assembly also re-elected Salvador Antonio Valdés Mesa as vice president of the Republic, with 439 votes (93.4%).

The Cuban parliamentarians further ratified Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández as president of the Council of State and in his continuation as head of the National Assembly, and re-elected Ana María Mari Machado as vice president of the National Assembly.

Similarly, Homero Acosta Álvarez was voted to remain in his position as secretary of the legislative body. The three deputies re-elected to the National Assembly board resumed their posts immediately.

When addressing the legislators, Esteban Lazo Hernández reiterated his commitment—and that of the rest of the re-elected officials—with the people of Cuba and the Revolution.

