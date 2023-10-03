Social and political groups and the board of directors of communal mayors of the 48 cantons of Totonicapán called this Monday for a national strike in Guatemala to demand the resignation of the attorney general and other officials of the Public Ministry.

The demonstrators condemn the actions of the attorney general against the electoral authorities and will be on strike from October 2 onwards, indicated the organizers of the protest.

Those mobilized will also demand the dismissal of prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche and judge Fredy Orellana for their actions against the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) and the Semilla movement of president-elect Bernardo Arévalo.

In addition, they will express their rejection of the actions of Congress after promoting laws detrimental to the health and well-being of Guatemalans.

More than 10 departments will participate in the strike. According to a report published last Friday by Indigenous communities, the street actions will be extended indefinitely in various sectors of Totonicapán.

#NoAlGolpeDeEstado 📢 Más de 10 departamentos se unirán al paro indefinido convocado por los 48 Cantones de Totonicapán, para exigir la renuncia de Consuelo Porras y otros funcionarios del Ministerio Público. ➡️ La jornada comenzará este lunes 2 de octubre desde las 5:30 de la… pic.twitter.com/dbaCLyMrOI — Prensa Comunitaria Km169 (@PrensaComunitar) October 2, 2023

The concentrations will also denounce the raid of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal in which several documents related to the elections were seized. Despite that actions taken to prevent the success of the Semilla movement, the elections resulted in a victory for Arévalo.

Last Saturday, the vice president elected by the Semilla Movement, Karin Herrera, called for mobilizations in defense of democracy, while Arévalo warned about the continuing coup d’état against the will of the people.

