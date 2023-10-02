In her speech to the Puebla Group, the vice president spoke of the blockade, sanctions, and lawfare against the country.

This Saturday, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez participated in the ninth meeting of the Puebla Group held in the central Mexican city of Puebla.

Rodríguez spoke about economic sanctions, blockades, legal wars and lawfare, and strategies applied by imperialism to bring the people of the Global South to their knees.

Rodríguez exposed the truth about the hybrid war against Venezuela, the challenges of the multipolar world, and the need to resume the integration of the peoples of America in the legacy of Simón Bolívar in the Puebla Group.

Speaking about the dispute between Venezuela and Guyana regarding the vast Essequibo territory, Rodríguez warned that “the [US] Southern Command has considered this geographic space (the Essequibo) as an excellent territory to attack Venezuela.”

“The United States has planted economic interests on Venezuela’s doorstep, under the cover of a historical territorial controversy between Venezuela and Guyana,” she said. “There they have planted economic interests that would give them the power to attack Venezuela.”

She stated that the US seeks to threaten peace in the region. “An armed aggression against Venezuela is an aggression against all of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Rodríguez said. “We call for peace. The Venezuelan people, worthy sons of Bolívar, will continue to walk the paths of respect for international law and peace.”

Rodríguez’s expressed regret that Latin America and the Caribbean have been at the service of hegemonic powers and highlighted the importance of organizations such as the Puebla Group to rethink sovereignty, independence, and “the economic paths towards a fair economic order for all, based on multilateralism.”

For this reason, she called on the countries of the region to reject “any form of aggression,” while stating that, in the face of the great challenges facing humanity today, such as climate change, artificial intelligence and wars, it is necessary to insist on peace and respect for international law.

The vice president also referred to de-dollarization, a proposal presented at the meeting by former Colombian President Ernesto Samper: “It is undoubtedly the way to take away an important weapon against which the human rights of peoples are massively affected. This year, the whole world has understood the need to diversify financial operations with currencies other than the dollar.”

Likewise, she thanked the Puebla Group for demonstrating solidarity with Venezuela in its defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, “as well as rejecting the illegitimate, illicit, inhumane, and criminal blockade.” This solidarity, said Rodríguez, represents “courage on the part of this organization” that defends the voices of nations that “seek progress with social justice.”

The Puebla Group, formed by leaders of the Latin American left in 2019, announced Friday that it will present an “international progressive agenda” during the meeting in which they will discuss migration, peace, inequality, and the ceasefire in Ukraine.

The event will also welcomed Guatemala’s president-elect, Bernardo Arévalo, Spain’s acting Minister of Equality Irene Montero, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena, Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, among others.

“It is a group that represents leaders in their personal capacity,” said Marco Enríquez-Ominami, coordinator of the Puebla Group. “There are no parties. There are no institutions from 20 countries. On this occasion we will be 21 countries, where 101 leaders will participate in a broad agenda.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.