This photograph shows the aftermath of a devastating disaster, with collapsed buildings and widespread destruction in the background. In the foreground, a humanitarian worker wearing a Red Crescent jacket looks toward the rubble, while a crowd on the left raises their fists in protest. Photo: The Cradle.

This photograph shows the aftermath of a devastating disaster, with collapsed buildings and widespread destruction in the background. In the foreground, a humanitarian worker wearing a Red Crescent jacket looks toward the rubble, while a crowd on the left raises their fists in protest. Photo: The Cradle.