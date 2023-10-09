In the United State of America, thousands of people took to the streets of New York City, Philadelphia, and other cities to show their support for Palestine in the ongoing conflict with Israel.

In Manhattan, in the face of a heavy police presence, thousands of citizens and activists marched through the streets “in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to resist 75 years of occupation and apartheid,” according to protest organizers.

Chicago also witnessed a pro-Palestinian demonstration. Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian and anti-war demonstrations have been called for in several other US cities including Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Washington, DC. In many cases, protests will take place in front of consulates of the Israeli entity.

In addition to the United States, Canadian cities including Ottawa (the capital), Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver will be the scene of demonstrations against the Israeli regime. Similar demonstrations have also taken place in other countries. In Berlin, the capital of Germany, police brutally confronted pro-Palestinian demonstrators holding Palestinian flags and chanting “Palestine will be free.”

In the framework of the new conflict between the Israeli regime and Palestinian fighters, which started on Saturday, the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment has left no place unscathed in the Gaza Strip as attacks have targeted residential areas and vital facilities.

The brutal Israeli shelling has killed hundreds of civilians in Gaza, a large number of them children and women, destroyed hundreds of homes, and displaced thousands of families. According to the latest figures, the brutal Israeli attacks have so far left more than 380 Palestinians dead and more than 2,200 injured.

Palestinians had long been warning that they would retaliate for the crimes of Zionist settler colonialism, the continuing Israeli desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and increased settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

