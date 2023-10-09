President Petro reacted to an interview given by the top diplomat in which the ambassador of the Israeli entity, Gali Dagan, strongly criticized the Colombian president.

“Killing innocent children constitutes terrorism, whether in Colombia or in Palestine,” said President Petro. “I ask Israel and Palestine to go the negotiating table for peace and to allow the existence of two states and two free and sovereign nations, Israel and Palestine.”

Through his official account on the social media network X, Petro responded to the Israeli diplomat after Dagan said in an interview, regarding Colombia, that Dagan “expected a friendly country to condemn the attack.”

Terrorismo es matar niños inocentes, sea en Colombia, sea en Palestina El mundo se los ha pedido y mi gobierno tambien. Les solicito a Israel y Palestina ir a una mesa a negociar la paz y que se permita la existencia de dos estados y dos naciones libres y soberanas; Israel y… https://t.co/0HM6YLeinm — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 7, 2023

Earlier, the Colombian president had called for dialogue and the recognition of Palestinian statehood. Petro noted how the UN has demonstrated a double standard in the way it has treated the Russian occupation of Ukraine, on the one hand, and the Israeli occupation of Palestine on the other.

Ha estallado de nuevo la guerra entre Israel y la Gaza palestina. En mi discurso en Naciones Unidas mostré cómo el poder mundial trataba de una manera la ocuoación rusa sobre Ucrania y de otra, muy diferente, la ocupación israelí de Palestina. Mis votos van porque se instaure… https://t.co/ZXvzjAUssG — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 7, 2023

Saturday, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas announced that it launched an extensive operation Al-Aqsa Flood Battle against Israel, launching some 5,000 rockets into Israeli territory.

“We call on our Arab and Islamic nation to participate in the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle,” Hamas chief Cheikh Saleh Al-Arouri said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 510 Palestinians had been killed and 2,751 injured,

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.