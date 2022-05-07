Sycophants and Slaves: US Empire is Impervious to any Advice That Might Save it

The US Empire pulls out all the stops to forestall its own demise: neo-Nazis, proxy wars, its fearsome agitprop — still, it can’t escape the writing on the wall, according to an American political analyst and writer.

Daniel Patrick Welch made the remarks in an interview with Press TV on Thursday while commenting on a report which said two months after the warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine.

The Reuters report quoted US officials saying they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense US-China relationship.

The officials told the news agency in recent days they remain wary about China’s long-standing support for Russia in general, but that the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now.

“We have not seen the PRC provide direct military support to Russia’s war on Ukraine or engage in systematic efforts to help Russia evade our sanctions,” a Biden administration official told Reuters, referring to the People’s Republic of China.

“We continue to monitor for the PRC and any other country that might provide support to Russia or otherwise evade US and partner sanctions.”

Welch said, “‘US officials’ is the tag used by Reuters and others when their sources are too smart to be held accountable for what they actually say.”

“It’s also a way to sneak things into the news cycle, kind of like a trial balloon, without attaching too much importance to them and see how they work out. This whole thing with ‘expressing relief’ over China’s restraint on Ukraine reeks of this tactic,” he added.

“But even without names it is stunning for what is not said, but left laying out in plain sight. I am always amazed—or enraged and amused—by the assumptions these folks reveal without even meaning to. They are ‘relieved’ that China has ‘heeded their warnings’ not to be too supportive of Russia vis a vis Ukraine. Apparently, up until the very moment Chinese EMP weapons completely disable the Western naval fleet in one fell swoop or are picking US ICBMs out of the sky, the US is free to continue on its globocidal mission as if everyone agrees and loves what they are doing,” he stated.

“It’s a uniquely bizarre and obviously dangerous form of thought. Kind of like an extreme perversion of the fable of the three monkeys. But instead of not seeing, hearing or speaking (evil or otherwise), the warmongers possess none of the senses at all to save the use of the arm holding the stick they use to beat the world into submission,” he noted.

“No, they don’t seem even aware of any input other than that from sycophants and slaves, and there is no little boy on the sidelines to shout that the Emperor has no clothes—or impenetrable missile shield, as it were,” he said.

“Not for lack of trying, of course. The Chinese have been quite reasonably and predictably…well, Chinese, to be perfectly lazy about it. In the run-up to Joltin Joe’s Asia trip, China has been very careful not to flaunt its support for Russia by doing anything more than it has already done. ‘US officials’ stupidly choose to interpret this as acquiescence, or worse, ‘heeding their warnings,’” he said.

It is the US who ignores warnings at their peril, insisted Welch: “Instead, China has been completely clear and explicit about its support for Russia, not only in Ukraine, where they place the blame squarely on NATO, the US and the collective West, but moving forward in the necessary dismantling of the west-led imperial framework. CGTN just published an editorial about the decline of the US and UK; Xi and Putin have jointly spoken out on the subject.”

“A casual observer might have noticed that they were being completely clear because they prefaced their remarks by saying WE ARE BEING COMPLETELY CLEAR,” the analyst said.

Welch went on to point out that the Americans don’t change their behavior despite obvious consequences. “Nope. Not ‘US officials,’ who can’t see their own ridiculous narrative crumbling right before their eyes.”

“They are comfortable with their old ways of thinking that they rule the world and everyone loves them for it. Their language gives them away. Some gasbag from the Rand Corporation recently vented a helium outburst on Fox News: Starting with ‘Pakistan is always a problem,’ it just went downhill from there. In these people’s glaucomic worldview, absolutely no one has the agency, sovereignty or muscle to challenge their rule. Again with the monkeys,” he quipped.

“They’re fine as long as they stay inside their bubble, bullying, bribing and buying they latest symbolic vote at the UN, or convincing economically suicidal Europeans to bathe only from a washtub to ‘stick it to Putin’ while the cost of heating their homes triples,” he said, taking a swipe at conservation ad campaigns now prevalent in Europe.

