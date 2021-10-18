TFA Presents: Another Year in Solidarity with the Frontlines of Latin America and the Caribbean

You are invited to join us at this free event which will include information about the work of TFA and concise, snappy reports about some of the major developments in the region. We will cover Nicaragua, Cuba, Mexico, Honduras, Haiti and much more. There will be a special toast to acknowledge the legal victory of Edwin Espinal in Honduras, with the presence of Edwin and his wife Karen Spring, who is on the TFA Board.

By registering you will receive email reminder.

Register here: https://tinyurl.com/5v5h32vu

RELATED CONTENT: Latin America and Caribbean Leaders Approve Historic Agreement

Featured image: Invitation

(Task Force on the Americas)