Cristeros, Pentecostals, pro-life activists, harassers, con artists, blackmailers, and employees of Salinas Pliego or collaborators of Enrique Krauze: this is the melting pot of the media outlet seeking to spearhead the cultural crusade in Mexico.

By Daniela Pastrana – Aug 24, 2026

An employee of Ricardo Salinas Pliego who sells his partners’ intimate apparel online, a pundit who teaches courses on AI and law at an international institute with unknown owners, a professional blackmailer expelled from a group of displaced journalists in Mexico, a Pentecostal Christian, a Cristero convinced that “the United States is currently undergoing a neo-Maoist cultural revolution”, a pro-life influencer inspired by Agustín Laje, a Letras Libres columnist, a former Miss Mazatlán, a translator, and a couple of students interested in right-wing ideology make up the group of 13 apostles of La Derecha Diario in Mexico.

Mario Campa, a political scientist, economist, and Diario Red collaborator, highlighted the group’s common thread in a tweet:

“Thirteen Mexicans make up the ‘authors’ section of La Derecha Diario, which is currently under scrutiny. At least three have ties to the Church, one to Letras Libres, another to Salinas Pliego, some to CPAC, and several to the PAN and/or pro-life associations. Conservatives, libertarians, or far-right extremists?” Campa asked.

The immediate response from Spaniard Javier Negre (Fernando Cerimedo’s partner in spreading falsehoods about progressive projects in the region) revealed that the message had struck a nerve.

“His name is @mario_campa, and he makes a habit of exposing journalists and contributors associated with @DerechaDiarioMX in a country where they get murdered,” Negre wrote in a tweet that included a photo of Campa—the very thing he was criticizing. He went on to point out that Campa “holds a position at LitioMx, the government-owned company—under the administration of @Claudiashein—that has extracted and processed a staggering total of zero lithium. His title: Head of the Strategic Planning, Manufacturing, and Commercialization Unit.”

However, a basic review of the backgrounds of the platform’s contributors reveals a more sinister and dangerous profile.

Arturo Herrera Canales

The editor of La Derecha Diario México is an economics student—who has not yet completed his degree—born in 1993 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

He works directly with Ricardo Salinas Pliego as a contributor to the television channel adn40 (a TV Azteca subsidiary dedicated entirely to news) and as the host of the podcast Punto Clave.

He has been accused of physically assaulting and blackmailing several women—including two of his romantic partners—as well as of the non-consensual sharing of intimate images, sextortion, and harassing female students at the University of Guadalajara.

He identifies as a “libertarian” and was one of the operatives behind Felipe Calderón’s smear campaign against former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during the 2018 presidential election.

In October 2025, he claimed on X that Pablo Iglesias was accused of defrauding crowdfunding donors who had contributed to the opening of the new Taberna Garibaldi. This was a lie he used to attack the launch of the Canal Red subsidiary in Latin America.

Daniel Echeverría Alemán

He describes himself as an “activist,” “leader of the Economy and Private Property Commission of the National Council of the New Right,” and “part of a private effort to promote AI in government and legal sectors across the Americas, based in Madrid, Spain.”

He is a regular panelist on TV Azteca, Milenio TV, Adn40, NTN24, and Telemundo and previously served as a political advisor to the PRD parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies.

According to his biography, he is “currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of The Amsterdam Institute, with operations in Madrid and Mexico. Between 2019 and 2023, he served as an advisor on drug policy in Latin America for the same organization.”

Founded in Amsterdam in 2020, the institute has “the mission of addressing new areas of knowledge in law, technology, and Spanish-language education for the countries of the Americas, operating from the European Union. It functions as a platform for digital training and executive partnerships.”

The Amsterdam Institute is a rather opaque institution; it defines itself as a privately funded, corporate-structured research and postgraduate education center based in the Netherlands, yet its founders or private shareholders are not transparently or explicitly listed on its public websites or in open registries.

Gildo Garza Herrera

His biography in La Derecha Diario presents him as “a veteran journalist whose unwavering commitment to the truth has driven him to cover complex and risky topics in Mexico for over 25 years.”

The fact is that the organization representing displaced journalists in Mexico expelled him from its ranks for violating its bylaws, altering documents, and manipulating victims of attacks “to personally benefit from resources and gain access to public office.”

In February 2020, when he was briefly appointed director general of the Aggrieved Persons Program at the National Human Rights Commission, the displaced journalists’ organization lodged a formal complaint regarding the appointment of “a person who clearly fails to meet the legal, moral, academic, or proven experience requirements to hold the position.” The objection was effective, and he was not added to the Commission’s payroll.

He currently works as a reporter and analyst for Radio Fórmula alongside Azucena Uresti—one of the most toxic television hosts, infamous for supporting the Nuevo León prosecutor in covering up the femicide of Debanhi Escobar. Escobar was an 18-year-old Mexican woman whose disappearance and death in April 2022 in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, shocked the nation.

Abraham Garza

Garza is a Pentecostal Christian and member of the Apostolic Church of the Faith in Christ Jesus. Born in Nuevo León, he holds a degree in systems administration engineering, though he works in the field of business intelligence.

He authored the book La Iglesia Frente al Siglo XXI (The Church Facing the 21st Century), published in 2023. In it, he presents an extensive argument regarding “the attacks” Christianity faces “from many biased perspectives,” asserting that “it is crucial for Christians to understand their faith and exercise self-discipline.”

“This book arrives in a century lacking a defined moral compass,” states his bio. “It shows the Christian community—and anyone else interested—how society has changed radically for the worse, and how to face these times by understanding history, the Bible (as a reflection of a society without God), and Christianity through its true roots and the prejudices that, over the course of … over the years, attitudes have formed among people that attack Christ—the founder of the world’s most important religion, whose name has been tarnished by hypocrites and by the ignorance increasingly gripping a world that, prioritizing feelings over reason, claims to know everything while saying nothing.”

Raúl Tortolero

This impressive “writer, speaker, holder of a doctorate in Human Rights, Catholic activist, and president of the New Hispanic-American Right” served as Communications Secretary for the PAN party and spoke at CPAC 2022 and the Iberosphere Congress in Monterrey. He has also authored several books, including: The Cultural Counter-Revolution Against Postmodern Marxism (2022); The New Right: God’s Return to Culture in the Face of Progressive Supremacism (2023); and Cristero Thought: God at the Center of Life, the Re-Christianization of the West (2025).

“With the voice of a prophet, Tortolero invites us to be Soldiers of Christ the King, to fight for the truth and for the reconstruction of a society based on faith, family, and freedom,” reads the introduction to one of his works. In it, he argues that the “postmodern Left” no longer calls for taking up arms but instead “exerts powerful pressure on governments to adopt its agenda and integrate it into laws and public policies”—a process that will lead, progressively and irreversibly, “toward the total destruction of the foundational values ​​of Judeo-Christian culture.”

“Without religion, we cannot triumph in this culture war. Therefore, the proposal is to launch a ‘holy culture war.’ Today, the United States is suffering through a neo-Maoist, progressive, ‘woke’ cultural revolution that seeks to impose a totalitarian mindset. Faced with this reality, we propose to stand as spiritual and cultural warriors in this great struggle to save the West—in a war that must be a powerful cultural counter-revolution against the postmodern Left… And we must undertake it in the name of God, and for the common good,” he says in his lengthy diatribe against what he defines as “pernicious clubs”: the São Paulo Forum, the Puebla Group, the Progressive International, and CELAC.

Luis Carlos Casiano Corral

He was born in Chihuahua in 1993. He describes himself as a political scientist and holds a master’s degree in public administration and political communication, though he is essentially a TikTok influencer. He holds a job with the Chihuahua government and is involved with the youth group Certificación Provida Humane Vitae.

“I have always been very curious, and I like to express what I think,” he said in an interview. “When I noticed a set of pernicious ideologies permeating the minds of young people, I decided to use communication channels—in this case, social media—to address topics I am familiar with. What interests me most is defending life from conception, the concept of the family, and opposing gender ideology.

“…TikTok is the platform where I’ve had the most success; it’s more generous because it allows for greater reach and visibility, and that’s where I’ve been able to build a community.”

He also said that his way of being a Good Samaritan is to use the platforms young people frequent most to encourage them to stand up for Christian values ​​and pillars of the faith.

“These values ​​are under attack by all these ideologies,” he stated. “Young people are afraid to speak out on certain issues… Defending the pillars of Christianity is truly a revolutionary act that no one dares to undertake.”

He also spoke about his sources of inspiration: “I follow young figures like my fellow political scientist Agustín Laje—a leading voice in Argentina and across Spanish-speaking America—as well as Pablo Muñoz Iturrieta.”

Óscar Constantino

He identifies as a classical liberal and holds a doctorate in law from San Pablo CEU University in Madrid. He specializes in administrative and constitutional law. He is a founding partner of H101 Multimedia and writes regularly for Letras Libres, a magazine that has been a benchmark for liberal thought in Mexico and is closely linked to the former PRI and PAN governments. Its director and founder is the Mexican historian and editor Enrique Krauze; while he does not identify as right-wing, he has dismissed historical reinterpretations of the Conquest as “eccentricities and demagogic indigenism.”

Astrid Macías Fregoso

She is the only woman among the group of writers for La Derecha Diario in Mexico. She holds a degree in business administration from the Autonomous University of the West (UAdeO) and a master’s degree in business and finance from the Institute of Executive Specialization (IEE), Guadalajara campus.

She worked as an executive at Citibank and as a public official in Mazatlán (Sinaloa) before—thanks to the wonders of the “revolving door”—returning to the corporate world as general manager of the World Trade Center Mazatlán project within Grupo ARHE’s real estate division.

However, a brief Google search reveals a notable detail from her past: at age 18, she was crowned the 2010 Carnival Queen after beating out ten other contestants during the selection night for the festival’s royalty—the town’s premier celebration.

Students, Tweeters, and Friends of ChatGPT

There is little information available about the other “apostles” of Cerimedo and Negre in Mexico aside from what appears in their own biographies on La Derecha Diario.

One is a language teacher, while another describes himself as a “political analyst with strong writing and argumentation skills.” Their approach combines clarity and critical thinking to offer a well-founded perspective aligned with right-wing values, aiming to inform and spark debate,” while the other three are students, X users, and friends of ChatGPT. They are all united by “a strong interest in the culture war and history, with an ideological outlook aligned with the Right.”

(Diario Red)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL