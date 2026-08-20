Emergency responders use an excavator to clear debris from buildings damaged by the June 24 earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 9, 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña R/EFE.

Emergency responders use an excavator to clear debris from buildings damaged by the June 24 earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela, July 9, 2026. Photo: Ronald Peña R/EFE.