January 24, 2024
Ecuadorians protest against the planned installation of a US military base in the Galapagos Islands, Quito, June 17, 2019. Photo: Dolores Ochoa/AP.

Ecuadorians protest against the planned installation of a US military base in the Galapagos Islands, Quito, June 17, 2019. Photo: Dolores Ochoa/AP.