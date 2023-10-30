Millions of protesters have taken to the streets worldwide to condemn the Israeli aggression against Gaza and to show support for Palestinians.

Footage posted online reveals protesters holding Palestinian flags while chanting slogans denouncing Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Protesters expressed their unwavering support for Gaza, the Palestinians, and their right to resist the occupation.

Israel began an unprecedented and brutal campaign of aggression against Gaza on October 7th, after Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation al-Aqsa flood, a surprise attack into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people. The Israeli attacks on Gaza have targeted places of gathering, including homes, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches, displacing more than one million in the densely-populated region, which is home to more than 2 million people.

This weekend, cities around the world such as London, Madrid, Paris, Istanbul, Buenos Aires and Caracas were full of people supporting the Palestinian cause.

Telesur reports that this Sunday hundreds of people also took to the streets of the Australian cities of Sydney and Melbourne raising their voices to call for an end to the war. According to local media, the most important rally was in Sydney’s Hyde Park where 10,000 people expressed their rejection of the Zionist bombings in Gaza.

Below are videos and images of the massive demonstrations, the images speak for themselves and are an evidence that US and Zionist propaganda are not enough to hide the crimes against humanity committed by Israel, the US and its European lackeys.

Caracas (Venezuela):

#27Oct 🇻🇪 🫂 🇵🇸 Durante la marcha en apoyo al Pueblo de Palestina, en Caracas, el primer vicepresidente del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, aseguró que ese Pueblo es ejemplo para el mundo, de resistencia. @dcabellor#AsíChillesOPataleesNoVas pic.twitter.com/VacEpE0ojB — Matias Twittear (@Jesusma26086362) October 27, 2023

#27Oct Este jueves tuvo lugar en Caracas la marcha en homenaje al Día de la Mujer Palestina, y para condenar la masacre que ejecuta el Estado de Israel contra los habitantes de la Franja de Gaza #DiálogoConvivenciaYPaz #FelizViernes https://t.co/XSr1Pn4EfS — DIARIO VEA (@DIARIOVEAHOY) October 27, 2023

Miles de venezolanos 🇻🇪 salieron este jueves a las calles de Caracas como parte de la Gran Marcha Nacional en Apoyo al pueblo de Palestina 🇵🇸https://t.co/J3SwFEtHHu pic.twitter.com/7VsDNHBJpx — ✿◕ ‿ ◕✿°°𝑴𝒊𝒔𝒔 𝑨𝒍𝒆𝒙𝒂°°✿◕ ‿ ◕✿ (@Tuitera_Alex) October 26, 2023

Istanbul (Türkiye) and London (UK):

2) Hundreds of thousands of people in Istanbul 🇹🇷 create an ocean of red at their Great Palestine Rally. pic.twitter.com/56tJqkPSPT — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 28, 2023

Este es uno de esos momentos que mejor muestran la desconexión actual entre la clase política y la voluntad popular. Manifestación en Londres para denunciar el genocidio israelí. pic.twitter.com/EjGpkjqmhz — Helena Villar (@HelenaVillarRT) October 28, 2023

France:

[Thread] As the Israeli attacks intensify, Europe has seen a massive, unprecedented wave of protests this weekend condemning the violence and showing solidarity with Palestine. 1) France 🇫🇷: Thousands of Parisians defy President Macron's ban to protest. pic.twitter.com/LOfhDvN8J2 — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) October 22, 2023

Los Angeles (US):

Kerala (India):

Look at this incredible 'Save Palestine' demonstration in Kerala, India! The world stands with Gaza!pic.twitter.com/ARH9mZhQid — Fiona Edwards (@Fio_edwards) October 29, 2023

Sanaa, Yemen

Yemen🇾🇪 Human flood in support of Palestine🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/KtKMqbKWeo — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) October 26, 2023

Buenos Aires (Argentina):

¡Se une Buenos Aires Argentina en la lucha contra el sionismo y a favor de Palestina!#HerodesCobarde pic.twitter.com/KpgnSfuloq — Jokeratón (@Jokeraton) October 26, 2023

Berlin (Germany):

#ENVIDEO | En la ciudad de Berlín, #Alemania 🇩🇪 se realizan manifestaciones en apoyo al pueblo palestino 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/3M53uDFvHQ — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) October 29, 2023

New York (US):

Marcha propalestina por el puente de Brooklyn Una marcha de miles de manifestantes propalestinos en el puente de Brooklyn en Nueva York obligó el 18 de octubre a las autoridades locales a cerrar el paso por el lugar pic.twitter.com/U6m0GaVGI0 — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) October 29, 2023

Chicago (US):

Manifestación masiva en Chicago hoy pidiendo un alto el fuego. pic.twitter.com/vKJWCmwATm — Helena Villar (@HelenaVillarRT) October 28, 2023

Massive demonstration in Chicago in solidarity with Gaza#GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/U2Nk1akOaV — Palestine Highlights (@PalHighlight) October 29, 2023

Bilbao (Spain):

Más de 10.000 manifestantes en la protesta en solidaridad con el pueblo de Palestina en Bilbao. Muy grandes. pic.twitter.com/uGpr4faWxS — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) October 28, 2023

Madrid (Spain):

Madrid no es lo que nos pinta la derecha, existe un Madrid digno a la altura de su tiempo. 🇵🇸 Más de 100.000 personas han salido hoy a la calle en solidaridad con el pueblo palestino. 100.000 gracias. Anunciaremos nuevas movilizaciones próximamente. #PalestinaLibre #DelRioAlMar pic.twitter.com/GJZMl3EgYj — Al-Yudur الجذور | Juventud palestina (@alyudur) October 29, 2023

Sydney (Australia):

Sydney Palestine rally currently filling the entire length of College Street, and they’re still coming out of Hyde Park pic.twitter.com/VLQbSvI8mv — Michael Koziol (@michaelkoziol) October 29, 2023

Melbourne (Australia):

Porto Alegre (Brazil):

Johannesburg (South Africa):

Johannesburg for Palestine today ❤️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/TElVMY0l0x — slim shady | free palestine 🇵🇸 (@zaibaxoxo) October 28, 2023

Alger (Algeria):

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia):

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia,we stand with Palestine 🇲🇾💓🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/rTjfBZS7ce — سيتي عائشه🇲🇾💓🇵🇸 (@Chahzahari) October 28, 2023

Jakarta (Indonesia):

Indonesian’s march outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, in solidarity with Palestine. 🇵🇸🫱🏽‍🫲🏾🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/yphz3dONDC — • (@Alhamdhulillaah) October 28, 2023

Rome (Italy):

🇵🇸 Huge protest in Rome in solidarity with Palestine. The global movement for an end to Israel's bombing of Gaza grows. The US, Britain and European governments need to stop supporting Israel and call for an immediate ceasefire now.pic.twitter.com/vd4A5nz7Io — Fiona Edwards (@Fio_edwards) October 29, 2023

San Francisco (US):

São Paulo (Brazil):

Manifestación en São Paulo en solidaridad con Gaza y en contra del genocidio israelí. pic.twitter.com/eNzEJtVYNR — Palestina Hoy (@HoyPalestina) October 29, 2023

The Hague (Netherlands):

Thousands in The Hague rally in support Palestine pic.twitter.com/SsCVINmTDo — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 30, 2023

Dallas (US):

Thank you, Texas! In Dallas, people took to the streets in MASSIVE numbers for Palestine, demanding an end to U.S. funding of Israel’s genocide in Gaza 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/PoJ6bYLCc9 — sarah (@sahouraxo) October 29, 2023

Quetta (Pakistan):

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

