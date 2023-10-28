This Thursday thousands of Venezuelan participated in a new demonstration of solidarity with the people of Palestine, which had as its starting point Plaza Morelos on Mexico Avenue, and reached the headquarters of the National Assembly in Caracas. It is the third march that has been held in the Venezuelan capital since the beginning of the genocidal Israeli bombing on Palestine after the October 7 Palestinian Resistance offensive, that had killed more than 7 thousand Palestinians according to its Health Ministry, almost 3 thousand of them defenseless children.

The activity was headed by Caracas head of government, Nahúm Fernández, who was accompanied by the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, the ambassador of Palestine in Venezuela, Fadi Alzaben, deputies Carmen Zerpa, Asia Villegas, Nicia Maldonado, deputy Pedro Carreño and other officials.

One of the goals of the solidarity demonstration was to deliver a document to the Venezuelan Parliament in support of the peace and coexistence agreements in the Middle East to assert the voice of Venezuelans in the United Nations (UN).

“We are not ambassadors of war, we are ambassadors of peace and that is what our president Nicolás Maduro has said,” said Fernández.

Under the slogan “Peace for Palestine, ceasefire, end genocide” the Venezuelan people asked for the end of the Israeli bombing. In addition, messages and banners of condemnation against the killing of Palestinian children by the Israeli regime abounded.

Fernández, described the United States government as the main violator of human rights in the world, for promoting and financing wars, while Venezuela advocates for peace.

“We gather and we are going to march, with the Venezuelan flag, the Palestinian flag, asking for life, for agreements, for dialogue to triumph, asking for life to be respected, for there to be peace,” he added.

Diosdado Cabello also marched surrounded by thousands of Venezuelans, while deputy Asia Villegas showed sisterhood with all the women of that region, while saying that all women in the world are guarantors of peace.

“If there is anyone who guarantees peace, those are the women of the world, therefore, for peace everything, and for war nothing… Against the invasion of Palestine, for the Palestinian sisters, today we embrace you, we are with you,” she said.

In dozens of countries around the world, demonstrations in solidarity with Palestine have been reporte and they are an evidence of how US and European propaganda is not able to blur the atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation forces.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

