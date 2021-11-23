These 5 Gubernatorial Candidates Received the Most Votes in Venezuela’s 21N Regional Elections

In the early hours of the morning of Monday, November 22, Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) presented the first report of the regional and municipal elections, revealing the governors of each of Venezuela’s states and which candidates received the most votes.

At that moment, CNE had received 90.2% of the minutes containing voting data, and the first official bulletin emerged. The elections had a voter turnout of 41.8%, equivalent to 8.1 million citizens, significantly higher than the 30.5% turnout recorded for 2020’s parliamentary elections.

In this first report the president of the CNE, Pedro Calzadilla, announced the results for the governors’ races and the mayor’s office of Caracas.

21N: the five most popular candidates

Manuel Rosales

In first place is the opposition candidate from the Democratic Unity Table (MUD), Manuel Rosales, who won the governorship of Zulia state after obtaining 505,059 votes, which represented 56.9% of the vote.

Zulia recorded voter participation of 41%, for an electoral contest in which Rosales finished ahead of the candidate for the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Omar Prieto, who received 319,864 votes (36.0%).

Héctor Rodríguez

Second place goes to the candidate for the PSUV, Héctor Rodríguez, in Miranda state, after he obtained 396,192 votes, equivalent to 48.2% of the total.

Miranda had a participation of 39.5%. Rodríguez was followed by the opposition candidate for Fuerza Vecinal, David Uzcátegui, who obtained 335,508 votes (40.81%).

Carmen Meléndez

In the Mayor’s Office of Caracas, Carmen Meléndez obtained a comfortable victory with 360,389 votes, which is equivalent to 58.9% of ballots cast.

The candidate for the PSUV was victorious over the independent candidate Antonio Ecarri, who received 95,045 votes (15.5%).

Rafael Lacava

In Carabobo state, Rafael Lavaca was re-elected with 323,176 votes (54.9%), surpassing the opposition candidate Vicencio Scarano, who received 142,980 votes (24.3%).

Adolfo Pereira

In Lara state, Adolfo Pereira became the governor with 237,008 votes (45.9%), followed by Henri Falcón, who obtained 214,564 votes (41.56%).

Featured image: In Miranda, PSUV candidate for governor, Hector Rodriguez was re-elected. Photo by RedRadioVE.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

