Two arms representing the US and the Zionist entity shake hands that are bloodied, while blood falls on flags of Latin American countries and skulls below the hands, representing the deadly US-Zionist intervention in Latin America. AI-generated image.

Two arms representing the US and the Zionist entity shake hands that are bloodied, while blood falls on flags of Latin American countries and skulls below the hands, representing the deadly US-Zionist intervention in Latin America. AI-generated image.