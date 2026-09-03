Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez and US imperial secretary of energy, Chris Wright, during a signing ceremony for mutual energy agreements at Miraflores Palace on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.

Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez and US imperial secretary of energy, Chris Wright, during a signing ceremony for mutual energy agreements at Miraflores Palace on Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Photo: Venezuelan Presidential Press.