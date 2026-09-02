The Venezuelan people have condemned the government’s oil deal with the US, considering it a new instance of US interference in the country and its natural resources.

A new bilateral energy agreement between Venezuela and the United States includes the development of 17 strategic oil fields, allowing for the extraction of more than 65 billion barrels of oil. While the Venezuelan government maintains that the agreement will attract more than $100 billion in capital investments and generate more than $209 billion in tax revenues that would be destined for public health, education, and local governance, grassroots organizations protested in Caracas in condemnation of the agreement.

The protesters expressed their outrage at what they called direct foreign pressure and an attempt by the US to take control of Venezuela’s oil reserves.

The protesters also called for greater government transparency regarding decision-making and national sovereignty.

With this demonstration, the Venezuelan people expressed their rejection of the presence of Zionism, imperialism, and the attempted appropriation of their national resources.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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