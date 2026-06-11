The US president stated that they were “very close to an agreement” but that Tehran continued to “slow down” Washington.

US President Trump announced that US forces will launch a new wave of attacks against Iran today, continuing the offensive begun the previous day.

“We’ll see what happens, but we attacked them hard yesterday, and today we’re going to attack them hard again,” he claimed.

Furthermore, the president reaffirmed that the new attacks against Iran are in response to the downing, this Monday, of a US AH-64 Apache attack helicopter near the coast of Oman by Iranian forces.

“Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that, you know,” claimed Trump. “They shot down a very—very incredible, actually—an incredible machine, and at first, they said they didn’t do it, then they admitted they did it.”.

Regarding the peace negotiations, the US ruler said claimed that “Tehran treats us like fools; we were close to an agreement.”

Iran’s military response

Iran’s military announced a series of coordinated retaliatory military operations targeting US military installations across the region, including US military assets in Bahrain, earlier today.

The official statements describe the operations as a response to US criminal attacks targeting various regions in southern Iran.

Iran’s military struck 18 US military targets in two waves of missile attacks, including the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which was hit by Iranian military drones.

“In response to a ceasefire violation and attacks on parts of southern Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army used various explosive-laden drones to strike the US Fifth Fleet,” the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office reported.

(RT Actualidad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL