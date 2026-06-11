The US president stated that they were “very close to an agreement” but that Tehran continued to “slow down” Washington.
US President Trump announced that US forces will launch a new wave of attacks against Iran today, continuing the offensive begun the previous day.
“We’ll see what happens, but we attacked them hard yesterday, and today we’re going to attack them hard again,” he claimed.
Furthermore, the president reaffirmed that the new attacks against Iran are in response to the downing, this Monday, of a US AH-64 Apache attack helicopter near the coast of Oman by Iranian forces.
“Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that, you know,” claimed Trump. “They shot down a very—very incredible, actually—an incredible machine, and at first, they said they didn’t do it, then they admitted they did it.”.
Regarding the peace negotiations, the US ruler said claimed that “Tehran treats us like fools; we were close to an agreement.”
Iran’s military response
Iran’s military announced a series of coordinated retaliatory military operations targeting US military installations across the region, including US military assets in Bahrain, earlier today.
The official statements describe the operations as a response to US criminal attacks targeting various regions in southern Iran.
Iran’s military struck 18 US military targets in two waves of missile attacks, including the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, which was hit by Iranian military drones.
“In response to a ceasefire violation and attacks on parts of southern Iran, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army used various explosive-laden drones to strike the US Fifth Fleet,” the Iranian Army’s Public Relations Office reported.
Iran Launches Offensive Against US Military Targets in Middle East (+Denies Downing of US Helicopter)
(RT Actualidad) with Orinoco Tribune content
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/CB/SL
Cameron Baillie is an award-winning journalist, editor, and researcher. He won and was shortlisted for awards across Britain and Ireland. He is Editor-in-Chief of New Sociological Perspectives graduate journal and Commissioning Editor at The Student Intifada newsletter. He spent the first half of 2025 living, working, and writing in Ecuador. He does news translation and proofreading work with The Orinoco Tribune.
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- cborinocoJune 11, 2026
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