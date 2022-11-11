The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reported this Thursday, November 10, that the study of climate change and the preservation of Mother Earth will be included in the different levels of Venezuela’s educational system.

The president explained that it is a proposal presented to him by Licypriya Kangujam, a girl from India who “knows our cause and our fight.”

The 11-year-old girl approached Maduro during his participation in the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), he pointed out, and she proposed financing for poor countries and education on climate change issues.

“Minister of Education (Yelitze Santaella) this has to do with you. This specific issue has to do with the Minister of Education. She proposes us (the girl) to include education on climate change in the educational programs of schools and high schools, and that is a great topic, a super topic, we are going to do it,” he said.

“A genius girl, together with her mother, they attended the summit. She gave us her message and her proposal. Rest assured, Licypriya, that in Venezuela everything that has to do with climate change and the preservation of Mother Earth, of Pachamama, will be included in the educational programs of initial, basic and secondary education,” he added.

It was pleasure meeting with the Venezuelan President 🇻🇪 His Excellency Mr @NicolasMaduro on the sideline of UN Climate Summit #COP27 today. pic.twitter.com/VxRhxilJrM — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) November 8, 2022

The statements were made during the opening of the 18th International Book Fair of Venezuela (Filven) in Caracas, specifically, at the National Art Gallery (GAN) in Caracas.

Previously President Maduro highlighted, on his way back to Venezuela, the positive impression he had after talking with Licypriya Kangujam, the 11-year-old Indian girl and founder of the environmental organization, The Child Movement. Kangujam also participated in the COP27 and asked him to push for the inclusion of a subject on climate change in elementary and high schools in Venezuela. The young Indian activist received an avalanche of criticism from the right wing after she posted a tweet about meeting with the Venezuelan president.

