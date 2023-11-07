November 6, 2023
Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the US-Turkish Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Türkiye, November 5, 2023 Photot: AP/Mehmet Sancakzade.

Protesters clash with riot police during a demonstration outside the US-Turkish Incirlik Air Base in Adana, Türkiye, November 5, 2023 Photot: AP/Mehmet Sancakzade.