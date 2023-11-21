Elvis Amoroso, president of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE), reported that this Sunday all the technical, logistical, and operational protocols established for the trial run of the Essequibo referendum scheduled for December 3 were met. Amoroso informed earlier that, despite rules preventing the disclosure of any figures related to this type of voting event, he could say that it tripled the turnout of any similar events held previously.

During a press conference this Monday, November 20, Amoroso highlighted that during the drill the effectiveness of the voting process was verified. Likewise, he said that the results transmission network functioned adequately, correctly, and accurately, complying with the protocols established for this purpose. He added that technical and operational personnel complied with all protocols in their functions. Furthermore, the technological hardware worked optimally.

The consultative referendum aims to measure Venezuela’s popular support on upcoming state actions aiming at defending the Essequibo territory that was grabbed by UK imperialism in the 19th century and that Venezuela has defended diplomatically ever since.

#EnVideo📹| CNE informa que el simulacro electoral cumplió con los protocolos técnicos, logísticos y operativos#ExitosoSimulacroPorVenezuelahttps://t.co/XRHIEHtJrm — VTV CANAL 8 (@VTVcanal8) November 20, 2023

The president of the electoral authority highlighted the level of participation of Venezuelan voters, who stayed until late at night to participate in the simulation and become familiar with the process.

“From the CNE, the rectors want to offer deep gratitude and congratulations for the civility and the extraordinary participation on Sunday in the electoral drill towards the consultative referendum in defense of Essequibo,” Amoroso said.

In that sense, he announced that the voting per polling station tripled, “a fact that reaffirms the record of participation in an electoral drill.”

In this regard, he commended the Venezuelan electoral system for its high technological level, modernity, and transparency, all of which will ensure that the will of the Venezuelan people is accurately expressed on December 3.

“This was a true electoral process that we experienced yesterday, and we are moving forward according to the schedule,” he added.

CNE will continue to comply with the electoral schedule

In his speech, the president of the CNE reported that during this week, the CNE will continue to comply with the electoral schedule with the training and accreditation of the members of the voting centers. This began on November 1 and will end on December 1.

In addition, the CNE will carry out the audit of the voting machines that ends on November 24 and the referendum electoral campaign that is in full development until December 1.

Added to this is the accreditation of witnesses from organizations with political purposes that is in full execution and the audit of the electoral infrastructure (November 21 and 22) which will be attended by representatives of different political parties.

“On December 3, everyone will vote together in the consultative referendum for Essequibo,” Amoroso said.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

