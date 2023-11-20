The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, sent a message of congratulations to all those who participated in the simulation for the consultative referendum to defend the Essequiba Guyana on December 3.
With great enthusiasm, the Venezuelan President highlighted the participation of the Venezuelan people and of all the people who were working on the process this Sunday.
Likewise, President Maduro congratulated the workers, the CNE, and the people who came out to participate. “We will tell the world that Venezuela is united,” he said.
The trial referendum began in the early hours when the National Electoral Council (CNE) activated a total of 800 voting centers throughout the country.
President Maduro Sends Letter to UN Demanding Rectification of Essequibo Dispute
“Today, November 19, we are tricolored like our flag with its yellow, blue, and red and its eight stars, one of which is the shining Essequibo,” said President Maduro a voice recording issued through numerous platforms.
Impresionante y una belleza el #SimulacroElectoral, un verdadero proceso con garantías. Felicito al CNE, a los miembros y testigos de mesas. Hoy #19Nov, somos tricolor, como nuestra Bandera con el Amarillo, Azul, el Rojo y sus 8 estrellas, entre ellas la de la Guayana Esequiba… pic.twitter.com/2rVpjDfTd9
— Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 19, 2023
(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/ECS/SL
