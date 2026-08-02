By Masar Badil – Jul 31, 2026

The Masar Badil, the Alternative Palestinian Revolutionary Path Movement, calls upon its organizations and supporters, alongside liberation forces, youth and student movements, labor unions, and solidarity movements around the world to return to the streets and public squares and launch a new wave of global popular mobilization to confront the ongoing genocidal war against the Gaza Strip and resist the continuing Zionist and US aggression against Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Yemen, and Iraq.

What is taking place is no longer an assault on Palestine alone, but a comprehensive colonial war targeting the peoples of the region and its forces of resistance and liberation. Led by the United States and the Zionist entity, this war seeks to impose domination, eliminate the Palestinian cause, and crush every project of resistance in the region.

International silence and the complicity of Arab and Western governments constitute active partnership in the crimes of genocide, starvation, and destruction. The real response to this reality lies in millions returning to the streets, escalating popular resistance, expanding campaigns of boycott and isolation, and imposing an ever-growing political and economic cost on the occupation and its supporters wherever they are.

Te current stage requires the global solidarity movement to move beyond seasonal expressions of support and toward a permanent state of popular confrontation with the systems of colonialism and imperialism through sustained demonstrations, sit-ins, strikes, the blockade of weapons shipments, the targeting of arms manufacturers and exporters, and intensified pressure on governments complicit with the occupation until the genocide is stopped and all forms of military, political, and economic support for the Zionist entity are brought to an end.

Palestine today stands in the same trench as Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq, and aggression against any one of them is aggression against the entire resistance front. The struggle for liberation throughout the region is one and the same, and that its peoples possess the strength and determination to defeat the Zionist-imperialist project, whatever the sacrifices may be.

Now is the time to build a more organized and enduring international front capable of unifying the struggles of peoples around the world and escalating popular confrontation against colonialism, racism, and imperialism. This is not a time for standing by or for symbolic expressions of solidarity, but for returning to the streets, universities, workplaces, and public squares until the genocide is stopped, the aggression against the region is broken, the Zionist entity is isolated, and freedom, return, and the liberation of all of Palestine, from the river to the sea, are achieved.

(Masar Badil)