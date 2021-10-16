UN Electoral Experts to Participate in Venezuela for 21N Regional Elections

A team of electoral experts will be deployed in Venezuela by the United Nations to follow the regional and municipal elections of November 21, in order to provide the UN secretary general with an independent and internal report on the elections.

This was reported by the United Nations General Secretariat after completing a technical evaluation process for the deployment of a UN Panel of Electoral Experts during the elections, at the request of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE).

According to official information, a Panel of Electoral Experts, one of the various types of electoral assistance that the United Nations provides at the request of member countries, does not issue public statements evaluating the general conduct of an electoral process or its results. It is also different from UN electoral observation missions, which require a specific mandate from the Security Council or the General Assembly.

Gianluca Rampolla, resident coordinator of the United Nations System in the country and humanitarian coordinator, welcomed the measure of the UN Secretariat.

The UN diplomat, based in Caracas, wrote on his Twitter account: “I welcome the decision of the United Nations Secretariat to deploy a UN Panel of Electoral Experts in Venezuela during the regional and municipal elections in November. The Panel will produce an independent and internal report on the elections for the Secretary General [Antonio Guterres].”

