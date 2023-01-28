January 28, 2023
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Center Left) meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco (Right) during the US Africa Leaders Summit 2022, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Washington. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/AP/Pool.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (Center Left) meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco (Right) during the US Africa Leaders Summit 2022, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Washington. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/AP/Pool.