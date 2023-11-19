November 19, 2023
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) hold a press conference at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, November 18, 2023. Photo: Pedro Rances Mattey/AFP.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (left) and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro (right) hold a press conference at Miraflores Palace, Caracas, November 18, 2023. Photo: Pedro Rances Mattey/AFP.