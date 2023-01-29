Caracas, January 27, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The US government/NATO war on Russia using Ukraine as a proxy has aroused important opposition here in the US. For instance, over 90 actions against US government wars and imperialism were held last week under the initiative and call of the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC). Activists agree on the need to build up larger and stronger opposition to this war from an anti-imperialist standpoint.

It is helpful to know there is an expanding basis among the working class and people for building up a stronger and more organized opposition to US imperialist war than we have now. One way UNAC activists know that is from the positive responses seen while sloganeering and leafleting against the US government war on Russia and calling for the US government to open peace negotiations with Russia. That is UNAC’s street polling.

Polling by various specialized organizations, that are far from being progressive or socialist, also shows there is a good basis for building up a majority of the population against US government war.

A survey in November by conservative think tank Chicago Council on Global Affairs showed that 35% of Americans oppose sending more arms to Ukraine, and 34% oppose sending more economic aid. These numbers grew from their previous survey.

People in the US are now closely divided on whether Washington should support Ukraine “as long as it takes” (48%, down from 58% in July 2022) or whether Washington should urge Ukraine to settle for peace as soon as possible (47%, up from 38% in July).

A late July Harvard/Harris poll of registered voters found that 47% said the US has “donated enough [to Ukraine] and should stop.”

According to a poll conducted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft and Data for Progress in September, 57% of likely voters strongly or somewhat support the US pursuing diplomatic negotiations as soon as possible to end the war in Ukraine, even if it requires Ukraine making compromises with Russia.

The Biden administration and Congress need to do more diplomatically to help end the war, according to 49% of likely voters.

61% said they believe the war has impacted them financially on some level.