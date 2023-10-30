Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—During the third episode of Coffee & Chavistas, Venezuelan activist Nelly M. Hernandez and Orinoco Tribune editor Jesus Rodriguez-Espinoza discussed several several relevant local and international issues, including Venezuela’s economy and 2024 presidential elections. When speaking about the economic forecast for the coming year, Hernandez said that she knows President Maduro’s administration is prepared to boost the economy whether or not the US lifts its illegal sanctions regime.

Nelly M. Hernandez is a psychologist, activist, and Chavista who has been involved in grassroots Chavista and PSUV organizations including the Circulos Bolivarianos, the CLAP food program, and the UBCh, among others, in the San Pedro parish of Caracas.

In response to Orinoco Tribune’s first question, asking about her interpretation of recent statements from the US that it would temporarily and partially lift some of its illegal coercive economic measures (euphemistically referred to as “sanctions”), Hernandez said that she does not trust anything coming from the US. Last year, she pointed out, the US announced the unfreezing of $3 billion destined to for much-needed social, electricity and infrastructure projects in Venezuela, and the funds still have not arrived in Venezuela.

“Let us see if the gringos keep their word,” said Hernandez. “Let us see if they fulfill it. Let them stop disrespecting the Venezuelan people. This is a worthy people that should be respected.”

On this issue, Rodriguez-Espinoza opined that, despite the fact that one has to be always very weary regarding any statements from Washington, he views the announcement positively because it may speed up the economic recovery plans of the Maduro government if it occurs. He added that one cannot trust the US government, which certainly does not have any good intentions but only seeks to strengthen its own interests. The US’s insatiable need for energy has become more urgent as a result of the instability in West Asia.

When asked about the genocide that is being committed by the Zionist apartheid regime, with direct US support, upon the people of Palestine, Hernandez noted that this issue began with the Nakba in 1948, and that the Palestinian people have been suffering from this torture for more than 70 years.

She added that, with the arrival of Hugo Chávez to the presidency, many in Latin America and Venezuela opened their eyes to the issue of Palestine. This process was accelerated with the arrival of Telesur and other news outlets, such as RT, in addition to social media platforms, that now provide coverage and analysis that does not conform to the lies of mainstream media, such as the fake news of the 40 Israeli babies allegedly beheaded by Hamas.

This new information and communication scenario might be one of the reasons behind the massive protests being carried out in support of Palestinian self-determination that we have seen around the world.

When questioned about how she sees the opposition primaries and Chavismo strength amidst Venezuela’s 2024 presidential race, Hernandez responded that she see these primaries as the last kicks of a dying person. They have lost all chances to attract Venezuelan voters, she said of the opposition, and they are extremist psychopaths and criminals. Their main goal is to create more violence and disruption.

She added that they are trying to heat up the streets, but that Venezuela, at this moment, is not going to fall into that trap. Orinoco Tribune’s editor mentioned that he agrees with her, but not because of the narrative that Venezuelans have been depoliticized, but because the economic crisis forces many to put political feelings aside.

“The Chavistas have not stopped being Chavistas, nor have the escualidos (opposition people) stopped being escualidos,” said Rodriguez-Espinoza. “What I believe is that the economic situation has forced us to decide what we will dedicate our time to: surviving, being inventive … or to continue throwing stones as has happened years ago.”

Hernandez added that because of the lessons learned during these difficult years, because of the level of solidarity that Venezuelans have reached during the unprecedented resistance of the Venezuelan people and government of Nicolás Maduro, she is certain that in 2024, President Maduro will be re-elected, even in an almost impossible scenario in which the opposition unites and presents only one candidate.

Rodriguez-Espinoza highlighted that despite all the local and international propaganda discrediting Chavismo and the Bolivarian Revolution, the US and its vassals have not been able to erase the extraordinary achievements attained by the Venezuelan people during the first 12 years of the Revolution.

Nelly M. Hernandez also explained the importance of the process of decolonizing one’s mind after decades of Western indoctrination and propaganda. She said that this process will help one to liberate oneself, and that this will constitute an important step towards seeing the world from a different perspective.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

