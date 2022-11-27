On Friday, November 25, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and the prime minister of Belize, John Briceño, signed a joint cooperation agreement during a meeting held in the Sol del Perú Hall in Miraflores Palace to strengthen binational ties and to revitalize the Petrocaribe program.

President Maduro announced that Venezuela and Belize would be reinforcing their cooperation in the energy industry. He then added that the two leaders discussed the relaunching of Petrocaribe and analyzed the effects of the climate crisis in the region.

“We have reached a positive agreement for our countries and our peoples. Petrocaribe is being reborn, and it will be reborn with great vigor,” he said.

He explained that the revitalization of Petrocaribe will promote mechanisms for regional socio-economic development in accordance with its founding principles, which are to promote South-South cooperation and to use energy resources in the region to alleviate the effects of hunger and poverty.

Llegamos a un buen acuerdo con Belice, en el marco de Petrocaribe, de la hermandad, la solidaridad, la complementariedad y la cooperación, para beneficio de nuestros países y pueblos. ¡Belice puede contar con Venezuela! pic.twitter.com/ouzKIlPvPy — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 26, 2022

The president also reiterated Venezuela’s willingness to build relations based on cooperation, solidarity, and mutual benefit.

“We have offered our support in situations of extreme weather, and I hope that within the framework of the new agreements, we can also progress by providing our immediate support,” he said.

He also assured the Belizean prime minister that his country can count on Venezuela regarding a new set of values for all of humankind.

The prime minister of Belize, John Briceño, highlighted Venezuela’s role in the transformation of the Caribbean region.

Briceño pointed out that in spite of the difficulties that Venezuela has faced as a result of the blockade imposed by the United States, the Venezuelan government has always been willing to support all countries of the Caribbean.

He also highlighted the cooperative ties that have been maintained between Belize and Venezuela for more than 33 years.

“The people of Belize are grateful for the friendship and the cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/KZ

