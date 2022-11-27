November 27, 2022
The prime minister of Belize, John Briceño (left), and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (right), shake hands after the signing of an agreement to boost Petrocaribe. Photo: Presidential Press.

The prime minister of Belize, John Briceño (left), and the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro (right), shake hands after the signing of an agreement to boost Petrocaribe. Photo: Presidential Press.