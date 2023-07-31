By Edward Noriega – Jul 30, 2023

After the recent official visit to Brazil by President Nicolás Maduro, important agreements were reached with the natural return of relations between the two countries. A new dynamic can be seen on the Venezuelan-Brazilian border, as the National Executive, through the Government of Bolivar and the mayor’s office of the Gran Sabana municipality, have constantly managed to encourage the growth of the bilateral relationship.

Last April, air operations began between the two countries, with flights between the state of Bolivar in Venezuela and the province of Roraima in Brazil. According to data from the Venezuelan entity, 18.3% of the total number of passengers coming from Brazil to Venezuelan came for business reasons and the remainder for pleasure.

The agricultural sector of both nations would be one of the main beneficiaries, since there is a high demand for urea in Brazil for the manufacture of animal feed. With the growth of production of this good in the country, a considerable increase in the agro-industrial market is expected.

The exoneration of the tax on light vehicles at the border line so that they can pass without paying a fee would be another incentive to boost the tourism engine and generate income in this sector.

The high flow of vehicles crossing the border line, in both directions, has been an important factor for both nations since its inception, since it helps generate business for small and medium enterprises.

New geopolitics

The governor of Bolivar, Ángel Marcano, assured that the emergence of new geopolitics is subject to the application of coherent measures to develop the poles that sustain the economy, according to their realities and needs in the short, medium and long term.

He commented that the development of the border line is an extensive subject with many factors, making it clear that each one of them must be attended to and developed in-depth, so that the goal of raising the quality of life is reflected for the inhabitants.

Regarding the promotion of tourism, Marcano informed that an urban development plan is currently being executed in the municipality of Gran Sabana. He said that the urban development of the community of Santa Elena de Uairén is included in the strengthening of the tourism sector, as the federal council of government, the mayor’s office of the Gran Sabana municipality and the governor’s office have all allocated funds to the development of housing, roads and cultural and recreational buildings, in order to make the city more attractive.

The governor confirmed that the main objective is to have an integral development and he affirmed that several public banking institutions are providing financing to hotels and inns.

He also explained that Santa Elena de Uairen has a total of 12 hotels of 3 and 4 stars and more than 60 inns, which is information that was revealed from a census done in Gran Sabana, and he assured that together with Minister of Tourism Alí Padrón, there is already a concrete policy for action.

Roads

As a result of the high water levels of the area and the climatic variation, constant mudslides and landslides on the Troncal 10 National Highway show that this is not a problem that can be solved in the short term. This situation has caused delays in the trade routes that operate on this binational highway.

Governor Marcano stated that the activation of two tolls has been proposed, where drivers of heavy transportation vehicles will pay toll fees, while light vehicles will be completely exempt.

This is in order to make the Troncal 10 National Highway self-sustainable for its maintenance and constant paving. He explained that if the initiative is approved by the Ministry of Transportation, the first toll would be located at the entrance of El Callao and the second in Casa Blanca, Sifontes municipality.

He explained that: “A lot of heavy cargo comes from Brazil, about two thousand trucks per month, as well as those from mining, and it is almost entirely because of this factor that wear and tear is generated on the asphalt.”

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation by Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/DD

