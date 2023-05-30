The new era of relations between Brazil and Venezuela, and the possible entry of the latter into BRICS, would allow the use of a single currency, says an expert.

With the green light from Brazil for Venezuela to enter BRICS [an economic partnership between Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa], the possibility for the two countries to begin to use a common currency has arisen, as BRICS has been developing a proposal for a new currency—in order to diminish dependence on the US dollar—the international analyst Secil de León told HispanTV on Monday, May 29.

“We are in a time of worldwide de-dollarization, precisely because of the situation due to the change of power and the reality of a single currency that will materialize there, not only between Brazil and Venezuela, but for the rest of the members,” he noted.

In de León’s opinion, the visit of the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, to Brazil, expresses a popular will for Caracas and Brasilia to resume the relations they once had. “The two governments place society at the center of their actions,” de León said. This priority ensures that there are no economic or ideological contradictions, but rather encourages further integration. Despite the pause in relations between the two countries [during the mandate of Jair Bolsonaro], the meeting demonstrated “that times are changing, and that they go hand in hand with geopolitical changes,” as de León said.

Caracas y Brasilia retoman las banderas de la integración como vía para afianzar el desarrollo compartido. pic.twitter.com/b9AlQtL5vG — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVen) May 29, 2023

This Monday, the Brazilian president received his Venezuelan counterpart at the Planalto Palace. Venezuela’s President Maduro is visiting Brasilia to participate in the summit of South American countries scheduled for this coming Tuesday. The central aim of the meeting between the two leaders was to seal alliances in the areas of science and technology, agriculture, transportation, energy, aquaculture and fishing, ecosocialism, tourism, and culture.

The two nations have reaffirmed their willingness to advance on an agenda that was restarted on January 1, after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with the inauguration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

