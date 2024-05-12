Venezuela and Mozambique signed 10 cooperation agreements on agricultural production, mining, oil, housing, culture, education, and women and gender equality.

The agreements were signed on Friday, May 10, by Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Yván Gil and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Mozambique Manuel José Gonçalves.

After the signing, the Venezuelan foreign minister stated that these agreements are the result of the First Joint Commission between the two countries, which was launched on May 6 in Caracas.

En nombre del presidente @NicolasMaduro, nos complace la visita del Viceministro de Negocios Extranjeros y Cooperación de Mozambique, Manuel José Goncalves, a propósito de la celebración de la Primera Comisión Mixta Venezuela-Mozambique. Encuentro que hemos aprovechado para… pic.twitter.com/rPEogzIcZu — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 10, 2024

“To speak of cooperation relations with Africa is to speak of our common history of independence and struggle against colonialism in all its forms,” Gil said, adding that two more agreements will be signed in the coming weeks, while eight more are under discussion.

Deputy Minister Gonçalves said that he expects to see very soon the fruits of these agreements that symbolize 18 years of bilateral relations, based on friendship, solidarity and cooperation.

“We would like to convey our thanks to the government of Venezuela for its support in the area of development and human capital,” he said. “We are convinced that we can continue to count on this important alliance which constitutes a great opportunity for us.”

Venezuela and Mozambique established diplomatic relations on November 16, 2005, during the presidency of the leader the Bolivarian Revolution, Commander Hugo Chávez, whose foreign policy was based on the construction of a multicentric and multipolar world, with respect for the self-determination of peoples in accordance with the United Nations Charter. President Nicolás Maduro has continued the tradition, focusing on strengthening Venezuela’s relations with the countries of the Global South.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

