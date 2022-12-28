The two countries addressed the Korean Peninsula’s complex situation caused by US interference in the region.

A report released by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry stated that Venezuela’s Vice Minister for Asia, Middle East, and Oceania, Capaya Rodríguez González, and North Korean Ambassador to Venezuela Ri Sung Gil met in Caracas to discuss the “deepening of political-bilateral relations” between the two nations.

The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry’s report indicated that the diplomats from Caracas and Pyongyang exchanged views on the state of the world during the meeting “with the aim of addressing issues of common interest to both nations.” They emphasized the situation in Europe and Asia, as well as the complex situation in the Korean Peninsula, which is a product of the United States’ constant interference in the region.

Ambassador Ri Sung Gil highlighted Venezuela’s support and solidarity for his country in times of siege by common enemies. He took the opportunity to deliver a letter signed by President Kim Jong Un addressed to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, sent on the 11th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death.

During the meeting, Vice Minister Rodríguez stressed the importance of continuing to fight for the total freedom of the Venezuelan and North Korean peoples. He also emphasized the need to promote cooperation projects that allow for mutual economic development.

The report further states that both officials promised to continue working to deepen political-bilateral relations and to carry out state visits that promote the growth of friendship, solidarity and cooperative ties in the near future.

(Últimas Noticias) by Víctor Castellanos

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

