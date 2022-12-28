December 27, 2022
Vassal meeting fellow vassal: Pedro Sanchez, Spain's PM, shakes hands with Canada's Justin Trudeau. Their nations are no longer sovereign, but submission to the US-enforced "Rules-Based Order" does not seem to bother them. File photo.

Vassal meeting fellow vassal: Pedro Sanchez, Spain's PM, shakes hands with Canada's Justin Trudeau. Their nations are no longer sovereign, but submission to the US-enforced "Rules-Based Order" does not seem to bother them. File photo.