Top officials of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) will remain deployed on the border of the Essequibo territory, to guarantee the defense of its comprehensive sovereignty, the Venezuelan Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino, clarified this Sunday.

On Sunday, February 11, Minister Padrino wrote on social media that the presence of the FANB near the Essequibo territory is of a non-hostile nature and complies with all the principles established in Venezuela’s Magna Carta.

“Nothing will be able to defeat our truth! The national Constitution mandates the doctrine of comprehensive defense that implies the broad approach of the different institutions of the Venezuelan State in the economic, social, environmental, cultural, and military fields, among others. The FANB makes a non-hostile presence in the Essequibo territory to advance this sovereign purpose. Nothing will stop us! “ Padrino wrote on social media.

Additionally, the Strategic Operational Commander of the FANB, Domingo Hernández Lárez, stated that the US-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies was gathering information about operations carried out by the Venezuelan military body. Lárez described this as “interventionist attitude” on the part of the United States.

“The North American imperial spy in action! Working in its laboratory for the Guyanese, putting its technology at the service of its sepoys. Here we observe the “Center for Strategic and International Studies” disseminating sovereign sensitive information, with its interventionist attitude on Venezuela’s sovereign national territory of our units and means. What would happen if a Venezuelan satellite takes photos on a North American [military] base?” wrote General Hernandez on social media.

This Friday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil condemned a new fake news campaign launched by CNN about the situation in the Essequibo territory. US imperialist outlet CNN published an article falsely claiming that Venezuela was gathering military forces near the Essequibo territory border.

Via social media, Minister Gil noted that “they manipulate information obtained through satellite images of the company Maxar, a leading intelligence provider for the US Department of Defense and transnational companies such as ExxonMobil.” He warned of the US attempt to “hide the interests of ExxonMobil” which aims to “seize and illegally exploit a maritime area belonging to Venezuela in waters pending delimitation with Guyana.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DZ

