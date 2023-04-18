Manuel Antonio Silva Jaramillo, a 68-year-old man allegedly linked to a Colombian drug trafficking cartel from Valle del Cauca, was detained in Lechería, Anzoátegui state, according to law enforcement sources.

Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos confirmed the arrest on his social media. He added, “The Bolivarian National Police Corps (PNB) has dealt a strong blow to drug trafficking.”

According to a report from PNB’s Directorate of Strategic and Tactical Actions (Anti-Drugs) Caracas Base, Silva Jaramillo was arrested in a townhouse complex in Lechería, Diego Bautista Urbaneja municipality, Anzoátegui state.

In addition to his ties to the cartel in Valle del Cauca, Silva Jaramillo is classified as “an operative for the Drug Enforcement Administration, a US agency known by the acronym DEA,” as stated by the PNB report.

Atención: La PNB capturó en Lechería (Anzoátegui) a Manuel Antonio Silva Jaramillo (68), presuntamente vinculado al cartel del Valle del Cauca, Colombia y considerado un operador de la Administración para el Control de Drogas de Estados Unidos (DEA), según reportes pic.twitter.com/jxFgzHiu47 — Eligio Rojas (@ELESPINITO) April 17, 2023

The 70th National Anti-Drug Prosecutor was present during the arrest of Silva Jaramillo.

One of the activities that Silva Jaramillo carried out in Venezuela was purchasing and selling aircraft, several of which have been seized containing drugs in different countries, mainly Sierra Leone.

Due to this history, the PNB carried out a series of raids where they seized 17 aircraft, among other assets, once Silva Jaramillo was captured.

One of the search warrants was carried out at the Ciaca Hangar, located on Avenida Fuerzas Armada in Barcelona, Anzoátegui state, where they seized five aircraft. They also seized a Toyota Hilux and several documents of criminal interest.

El CPNB ha dado un fuerte golpe al narcotráfico, 1 capo detenido integrante del Cartel del Valle del Cauca Colombia. Allanamientos en Lechería y Anaco Edo. Anzoátegui, incautándose elementos de interés criminalístico, avanzando con la gran misión cuadrantes de Paz. pic.twitter.com/HksXk8Vp8U — @FuerzaDinamica Remigio Ceballos Ichaso (@CeballosIchaso1) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, in Lechería, they seized a house and two vehicles belonging to Silva Jaramillo.

In Anaco, Anzoátegui state, there were raids with the seizure of 12 aircraft, four vehicles, a yacht, a house, five aircraft engines and an aircraft propeller.

Sources explained that the PNB is continuing operations to locate and apprehend the rest of the members of the drug trafficking network.

(Últimas Noticias) by Eligio Rojas

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

