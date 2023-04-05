Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) located and seized a vehicle, modified to launch multiple explosives, on a border trail in Catatumbo, Zulia state, near the border with Colombia, reported the head of FANB Strategic Operational Command (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez.

Through his social media accounts, Hernández Lárez specified that the seized truck with Venezuelan plates is linked to armed Colombian drug-trafficking terrorist groups (TANCOL) and was used to terrorize the population.

“Venezuela will not be a base or platform for any type of armed terrorist group,” wrote Hernández Lárez. “FANB locates and captures on the border trail, in Catatumbo, a vehicle with multiple explosive launcher adaptations used by TANCOL to terrorize the population. We are a territory of peace.”

Venezuela no será base ni plataforma para ningún tipo de grupo terrorista armado. #FANB localiza y captura en trocha fronteriza,en el Catatumbo,vehículo con adaptaciones de lanzador de explosivos múltiples usados por #Tancol para aterrorizar a la población.Somos territorio de paz pic.twitter.com/Go2l4f5yq3 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) April 4, 2023

The president of the republic, Nicolás Maduro, has vowed to combat all drug-trafficking groups in Venezuela.

60 Tancol illegal airstrips destroyed

The FANB also announced that, in the Semprún municipality of Zulia, they had located and destroyed a structure used for the adaptation of clandestine airstrips for narco jets linked to TANCOL groups, used for drug trafficking.

En área fronteriza del municipio Semprún, en el estado Zulia, #FANB localiza y destruye estructura #Tancol usada para la adecuación de pistas clandestinas, plataforma para el tráfico de drogas. #EscudoBolivariano2023 pic.twitter.com/9RSUKXAhrt — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) April 4, 2023

“FANB has disabled 60 clandestine airstrips during the execution of Operation #EscudoBolivariano Relámpago del Catatumbo 2023,” wrote Hernández Lárez. “Our territory will not be a platform for drug trafficking.”

(RedRadioVE)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

