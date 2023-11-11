Venezuelan authorities have taken over the Judicial Prison of San Felipe, also known as La Cuarta, in Yaracuy state, as part of Operation Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro.

Venezuelan Minister of the Interior Remigio Ceballos headed the police-military deployment in the operation, accompanied by General Commander of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB) Elio Estrada, Minister of the Penitentiary Service Celsa Bautista, and Deputy Director of the Bolivarian National Police Miguel Domínguez.

#LaCuarta VIDEO | Inician intervención del Internado Judicial de San Felipe (Yaracuy), también conocido como La Cuarta, operación dirigida por el vicepresidente sectorial de Seguridad Ciudadana, Remigio Ceballos pic.twitter.com/RXi0OlwRWs — Eligio Rojas (@ELESPINITO) November 10, 2023

As in the other six prisons taken over by the government, La Cuarta prison was under control of an organized criminal gang headed by Freddy Barboza Lizárraga aka La Charra, having as collaborators Dennis Antonio Parra Rivero aka El Chino, and another criminal nicknamed El Miguelito, according to investigations.

This gang is linked to the organized criminal gang AK-47 led by Wilmer El Bachiller, which has cells in Yaracuy, Carabobo and Lara states, that carry out extortion, contract killings, and drug trafficking.

With the taking over of La Cuarta on Friday, November 10, Venezuelan authorities now have control of all the seven prisons that did not abide by the policies of the Ministry of Penitentiary Service.

Since September 20, the government began Operation Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro to bring under its control these seven prisons: Aragua Penitentiary Center (Tocoron), Judicial Internment Center of Carabobo (Tocuyito), José Antonio Anzoátegui Penitentiary Center (Puente Ayala, Barcelona), Monagas Judicial Internment Center (La Pica), Vista Hermosa Penitentiary Center (Ciudad Bolívar), Trujillo Judicial Confinement Center, and La Cuarta Prison (Yaracuy).

