Evo Morales has urged the government of Bolivia to join Algeria and Colombia in the criminal complaint against Israel for war crimes before the International Criminal Court (ICC).

On Friday, November 10, the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, in a post on his social media accounts, praised the initiative of Algeria and Colombia to file a case before the ICC against the Israeli regime, and urged the government of Bolivia, headed by Luis Arce, to join the case.

“We again urge the government of Bolivia to join these countries,” Morales wrote. “It is our moral duty to the Palestinian people and to humanity.”

Bolivia, under pressure from Morales, severed relations with the Zionist regime in response to its ongoing genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.

On Thursday, November 9, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced that his country would cooperate with Algeria to file a case before the International Criminal Court, denouncing the crimes of the Israeli occupation against Gaza.

Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation launched by the Palestinian resistance in response to Israel’s atrocities, Israel unleashed a genocidal war on Gaza, in which more than 11,000 Palestinians have lost their lives and almost a million have been displaced from their homes.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

