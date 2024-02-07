The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, held a meeting this Tuesday with an official delegation from Burkina Faso that is visiting Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yván Gil and the vice minister for Africa of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yuri Pimentel, also participated in the meeting held at the headquarters of the vice presidency.

The delegation from Burkina Faso is headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marie Traoré.

Minister Traoré arrived in Caracas this Monday to strengthen the ties of cooperation and brotherhood with Venezuela through the first joint commission carried out between both nations.

The foreign minister of Burkina Faso held a meeting with Minister Gil, in which they reviewed the bilateral agenda.

Es un honor recibir, en nombre del presidente @NicolasMaduro al Canciller de Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traore. Instalaremos la 1ra Comisión Mixta para estrechar, de manera directa, la cooperación y la amistad entre ambas naciones para el beneficio de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/jBveOlQBMF — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 6, 2024

First Venezuela–Burkina Faso mixed commission

Subsequently, a meeting was held to establish the first Venezuela-Burkina Faso Mixed Commission, which aims to reach agreements to advance the development of both nations.

The Venezuelan foreign minister indicated that this commission shows that “South–South cooperation continues to be relevant and has been valued by our people as the only way to transform the world.”

Agradecemos la visita del Canciller de Burkina Faso, Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, a nuestro país para fortalecer las relaciones diplomáticas y de cooperación. Durante 21 años, hemos cultivado lazos de amistad que se originaron gracias a la visión del Comandante Chávez de… pic.twitter.com/WOvHuGO2ge — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 6, 2024

