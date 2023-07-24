Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has highlighted the mobilizations of the Venezuelan people as they took to the streets this past Saturday in support of the social, political, and economic initiatives of the government.

“Impressive are the mobilizations that we have seen in the communities of the country; why such passion and joy? Simple, the people are aware that peace, stability, and the right to the future of the children and the youth must be defended,” wrote Maduro on Twitter.

¡Qué gentío llenos de dignidad, lealtad y coraje, compadre y comadre! En la Parroquia Punta Cardón de la Península de Paraguaná, estado Falcón, estuvieron en las calles los hombres y mujeres, jovenes y adultos mayores; demostrando que Venezuela se respeta. ¡Sepan que este pueblo… pic.twitter.com/kA2yVPw41E — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 22, 2023

The president also posted a series of photographs of the marches located throughout different parts of the country as a gesture of gratitude.

During the event organized by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), strong condemnation was voiced against the sanctions imposed on the country, which has faced severe Western embargoes.Despite these challenges, Venezuela has remarkably bolstered its economy in recent years and thwarted the efforts of adversaries seeking to sow discontent among the population.

Chavismo prepares for 2024 presidential elections

The people “are warming up their engines to carry on their shoulders the national renaissance,” the president also said, then adding: “Let’s continue together on the path of dignity, social equality, and happiness… Let no one stop the joy and the patriotic passion that has flowed throughout the country!”

As Venezuela gears up for the 2024 presidential election, the Parliament has taken the initiative to establish a committee responsible for the selection of candidates aspiring to join the new National Electoral Council. The Council’s pivotal role will be to organize and oversee the forthcoming elections.

Venezuela’s presidential primary elections are scheduled for October 22.

Thirteen contenders are vying for the coalition candidacy to challenge Chavismo this October in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/KZ

