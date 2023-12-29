The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela condemned the arrival of a British Navy ship off the coast of Guyana, calling it a “hostile act of provocation” against Venezuela.

Through a statement, published on the X platform (previously known as Twitter) by the Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, the government of Venezuela pointed out that the arrival of the British Navy vessel to Guyana evidences a “violation of the recent Argyle Declaration, which was adopted as a roadmap to address the Essequibo territorial dispute.”

On December 14, a high-level meeting was held between the President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro, and the President of Guyana Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to directly address the territorial dispute.

At the meeting, held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, both parties agreed to resolve the dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

The parties had also agreed “not to threaten or use force against each other, directly or indirectly, under any circumstances, including those arising from any existing dispute between the two States.”

Furthermore, it was agreed that both countries will cooperate to avoid incidents on the ground that could lead to tensions.

Therefore, Venezuela “urges the Guyanese authorities to take immediate action for the withdrawal of the vessel HMS Trent, and to refrain from involving military powers in the territorial controversy.”

Unofficial translation of the statement is presented below:

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically condemns the arrival of the British Navy ship HMIS Trent off the coast of Guyana, which is an act of hostile provocation and a violation of the recent Argyle Declaration, adopted as a roadmap to address the Essequibo territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

The presence of the military vessel is extremely serious, as it is accompanied by statements from political and military spokespersons of the power that had dispossessed Venezuela of the Essequibo, which insists on interfering in the dispute.

These declarations have also been in sync with actions of the United States Southern Command, which is clearly a direct threat to the peace and stability of the region.

Venezuela urges the Guyanese authorities to take immediate action for the withdrawal of the vessel HMS Trent, and to refrain from involving military powers in the territorial controversy.

Venezuela also warns the members of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) that these actions are contrary to the spirit of peace and understanding with which we attended the December 14 meeting in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to which we must return immediately and continue on the path of direct dialogue between the parties.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reserves all actions, within the framework of its Constitution and International Law, to defend the maritime and territorial integrity of the Homeland.

Caracas, December 28, 2023

President Maduro orders defensive joint military operation near disputed territory

In response to the British and Guyanese provocations, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the immediate launch of the General Domingo Antonio Sifontes Joint Military Operation in the Eastern Caribbean and Atlantic Façade of Venezuela, near the Essequibo territory.

Following the announcement from Guyana of the arrival of the British Navy ship HMS Trent in the undelimited waters contiguous with the Essequibo territory, President Maduro, on December 28, announced the deployment of the joint military exercise of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) in the land and sea bordering the disputed territory.

“We believe in diplomacy, in peace, but no one should threaten Venezuela, no one should attack Venezuela,” the president emphasized. “This threat is unacceptable for any sovereign country. A threat by the decadent former empire of the United Kingdom is unacceptable. We do not accept it.”

President Maduro noted that the arrival of a British warship off the coast of Guyana violates the Argyle Declaration signed by him and the Guyanese president.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

