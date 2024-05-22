By Masar Badil – May 20, 2024

Statement issued by Masar Badil, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, expressing sorrow at the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash last Sunday.

It is with great sadness and regret that the Masar Badil, the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, received news of the martyrdom of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and their associates following the helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province, in northwest Iran, on Sunday afternoon, May 19, 2024.

We offer the Iranian people and the resistant leadership our heartfelt condolences for this painful and heartbreaking catastrophe.

The Masar Badil Movement salutes the late great leader and his associates, whose life was full of hard work. At his presidential position, he contributed to the Islamic Republic’s progress in Iran and its evolution into a significant force regionally and internationally. He also played a pioneering role in supporting all forces within the axis of resistance, including the Palestinian, Lebanese, Yemeni, Syrian, and Iraqi resistance institutions.

The Masar Badil declares its solidarity and full support for the Iranian people and their leadership in these painful times. We are confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will transcend this enormous loss with its values, institutions, and Constitution that will enable it to continue its humanist support for the oppressed and struggling peoples for their freedom and true independence.

(Masar Badil)

