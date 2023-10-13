The Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs, Yván Gil, has published a statement via social media announcing Venezuela’s condemnation of the Israeli settler entity’s missile attacks that have hit the international airports of Damascus and Aleppo in the Syrian Arab Republic, and calls for intensifying the efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the entire region.

“This attack on civilian facilities is an act that aggravates the situation in the region,” reads a part of the statement published this Thursday, October 12, “after the cruel and deadly acts of war against the Palestinian people, which we can classify as a violation by Israel of international humanitarian laws.”

The moment of today's Israeli air strike on Damascus airport. IDF spokesman Avichai Edrai confirmed the fact of attacks on the Syrian airports of Damascus and Aleppo, and also promised that new strikes would be carried out in Syria in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/J1AO30hkI4 — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 12, 2023

In the face of the escalation of armed conflict between Israeli occupation forces and the Palestinian Resistance, the communiqué urges the international community to follow the principles of the rights of humanity, enshrined in the United Nations Charter, to establish a ceasefire across the region. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez has also termed the Israeli aggression as “genocidal” and called for an end to settler violence against Palestine.

Below, you can read the unofficial translation of the full statement:

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically condemns the launch of missiles by Israel, which have simultaneously impacted the International Airports of Damascus and Aleppo, in the Syrian Arab Republic, this Thursday, October 12, causing serious damage to the planes and the runways of both airports leaving them out of service.

This attack on civilian facilities is an act that aggravates the situation in the region, after the cruel and deadly war actions against the Palestinian people, which could be classified as a violation by Israel of international humanitarian law and that up to date has left thousands dead, multiple injured and the destruction of entire communities.

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela calls on the international community to intensify efforts based on the international principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations that lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the region, avoiding further damage and human victims.”

