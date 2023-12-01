Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil condemned the conspiracy of the US and the UK against Venezuela and its legitimate rights over the disputed Essequibo territory.

On Wednesday, November 29, Yván Gil wrote in a Twitter post that the US and the UK “are attempting to solidify their fraudulent actions through judicial colonialism in order to benefit Exxon Mobil, with the support of their employees in Guyana.”

He added that the people of Venezuela “will defeat them on December 3rd,” referring to the date of the Venezuelan consultative referendum on the Essequibo, a territory in dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

The historical injustice of 1899 is being repeated today, as the United States and the United Kingdom conspire against the rightful claims of the Venezuelan people over the Guayana Esequiba. This time, they are attempting to solidify their fraudulent actions through judicial… https://t.co/ed5v2CjVr1 — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 29, 2023

According to the Venezuelan foreign minister, the United Kingdom is trying to disregard the commitments it made to Venezuela by signing the Geneva Agreement of 1966, that directs Venezuela and Guyana to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

In this regard, Gil criticized the relationship between the government of UK and the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, who is making allgeations of Venezuela’s supposed “aggressions”against Guyana. Gil added the headline of the British ambassador’s statement to the post.

La desesperación de las ex potencias imperiales es evidente: El Reino Unido de la Gran Bretaña, quien ocupó ilegalmente el territorio venezolano de la Guayana Esequiba, viola flagrantemente el Acuerdo de Ginebra de 1966, e intenta desconocer sus compromisos. Venezuela defenderá… pic.twitter.com/t7roSwhswU — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) November 29, 2023

The Essequibo referendum

Venezuela announced that it will hold a referendum on December 3 to consult its citizens on whether they support the creation of a new state called “Guayana Esequiba” in the disputed territory and to grant Venezuelan citizenship to its inhabitants. Guyana has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to suspend this consultative referendum.

However, the Venezuelan government announced that the referendum will be carried out in accordance with the Geneva Agreement of 1966, and reiterated that it does not recognize the ICJ’s jurisdiction is regards to the controversy with Guyana.

The dispute over the Essequibo territory, encompassing a 160,000 square kilometer region abundant in mineral and oil reserves, and presently governed by Guyana, intensified when the Guyanese government opened the disputed area’s waters for oil exploration. Among the bidders vying for exploration rights was the US-based company ExxonMobil. ExxonMobil is not only a bidder but also covering Guyana’s legal expenses in pursuing the ICJ case against Venezuela.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

