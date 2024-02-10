The foreign affairs minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, condemned another attempt by the government of the United States to interfere in the internal affairs of Venezuela, and advised the US under secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols, “to distance himself from such position.”

“Mr. Nichols not only shows cynicism in speaking of violence from the bloodiest empire ever known, but he is also a great liar who shamelessly reproduces any bullshit from his failed protégés in our country,” Minister Gil wrote in a Twitter post. “I advise him to move away from such position and avoid creating a laughing stock for the world again from which, as the popular saying goes, one never returns.”

El Sr. Nichols no solo hace muestras de cinismo al hablar de violencia desde el imperio más sangriento conocido jamás, sino que es un gran mentiroso que reproduce, sin ninguna vergüenza, cualquier patraña de sus fracasados tutoreados en nuestro país. Le aconsejo alejarse de… https://t.co/8AyZm9r9Qx — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) February 9, 2024

The Venezuelan foreign affairs minister responded to Nichols’ comment, also made on X, where the latter “condemned” the alleged attack that the ultra-right politician María Corina Machado suffered in Miranda state.

“We condemn the violent targeting of a campaign event in Venezuela,” Nichols wrote in a post on X. “The international community has reaffirmed the urgent need to implement all elements of the Barbados electoral roadmap agreement, including rejecting violence and building a culture of tolerance & political coexistence.”

According to Machado, while she was on a “campaign” activity in Valles del Tuy, Miranda state, she was attacked by unknown persons whom she accused of being “chavistas” without any evidence.

Venezuelan parliamentarian Diosdado Cabello, in the latest episode of his program Con el Mazo Dando, revealed that the opposition was working on plans to victimize far-right opposition figures, such as María Corina Machado, in order to create fake incidents where they would be supposedly attacked by chavistas.

In 2011, Machado also claimed to have been the victim of an “attack” in the 23 de Enero parish in Caracas, and later a leaked audio of a phone call between her and her mother revealed that it was a lie and she had suffered no attack.

(Últimas Noticias) by Gustavo Rangel, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/DZ

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.